DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Saint-Petersburg for 800 racks

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Saint-Petersburg for 800 racks 08-Dec-2020 / 14:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rostelecom launches a new Tier III data center in Saint-Petersburg for 800 racks Moscow, Russia - December 8, 2020 - Rostelecom Group (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest integrated digital service provider in Russia, today announces the launch of a new data center in Saint-Petersburg. With the capability to deliver 7,400 kW of power, it will accommodate a total area of 4,266 sqm to serve 800 client racks spread across four sections. The new data-center meets the Tier III standards for infrastructure functionality and capacity. With all reserved infrastructure systems in place, it allows for uninterrupted maintenance thanks to independent continuous electricity supply and better connectivity, to meet the performance levels businesses depend on. Pavel Kaplunov, Vice President for Cloud Services, commented: "The new data canter in St-Pete will become another regional hub of our expanded data center network across the entire country. Our new clients will enjoy a whole range of services including colocation, IaaS and other solutions, that have proved successful in Moscow.. The enhanced data centre capacity will be particularly relevant to existing clients by ensuring regional reservation and supporting post-emergency recovery. All data center services will be delivered according to the unified Uptime Institute standards." The new St-Pete data centre has marked the third consecutive launch in 2020, following the commissioning earlier this year, of two new data centres in Moscow for 700 racks. Today, Rostelecom's total capacity has reached 12.2k racks. In 2021, Rostelecom plans to continue further expansion of its regional networks of high-performing Tier III data centers by launching sites in Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg. The first queue of the Moscow Tier IV data center is also expected to be commissioned in the short term. Further information is available at https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/news_calendar/ [1]. * * * Rostelecom [2] is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.4 mln users, it has more than 10.7 mln pay-TV customers, over 5.8 mln of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with over 44 mln subscribers and the industry-leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: ? risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions; ? risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies; ? risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market; ? technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies; ? other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 89261 EQS News ID: 1153588 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6415b37abbeaba846e8e06da62607d4f&application_id=1153588&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2191e3bd109978bbadf8617de6d24ca7&application_id=1153588&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2020 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)