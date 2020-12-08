Sativa Wellness Group Inc.: Sativa Wellness Expands COVID Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF)(CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") wishes to announce Sativa Wellness expanding COVID Testing Clinic to Bristol Goodbody Wellness Store as a result of the significant success of the launch of COVID testing capabilities at the Bath Goodbody Wellness store.

As a result of the significant success of the launch of COVID testing capabilities at our Goodbody Wellness store in Bath, we have expanded the service to our Goodbody Wellness Bristol store.

The in- store clinic provides PCR testing for travel and work, quick antigen testing as well as antibody testing to indicate if antibodies are present.

Our Goodbody Wellness stores help customers with our full range of our CBD wellness products and now feature this testing capability along with a range of hand sanitiser products.

T he UK has come out of the recent lockdown but is still battling the COVID 19 pandemic, with tiered restrictions in place nationwide. The holiday season is driving demand for travel and measures are in place to identify, track and trace any positive cases. A large number of countries require a negative COVID PCR test prior to travel. In addition, from December 15th the UK government has introduced a "Test to Release" scheme to reduce the quarantine period for travellers returning to the UK with a negative COVID test, to a minimum of five days after return from a location not on the travel corridor list.

"We are seeing a very strong demand for the new clinic's testing capabilities. As the holidays approach, university students depart and people travel abroad to go home or visit relatives, the demand for safe travel is escalating rapidly. Our Goodbody Wellness stores and clinics help people at this challenging time. We will continue to look for more opportunities to expand this service.", stated Henry Lees-Buckley CEO Sativa Wellness Group.

About the Tests

Our private clinics are designed for people who aren't presenting symptoms but who need a negative test for travel, work or peace of mind when visiting vulnerable relatives. Anyone with symptoms should instead book an NHS test and follow the Government isolation procedures.

The PCR lab test is a swab sent for analysis at an accredited laboratory to test for the presence of COVID-19 and costs £155. A certificate delivered direct via email and SMS is provided to permit travelling and pass immigration. The test is 98% sensitive if the virus is found on the swab and has a 48-72-hour turnaround.

A rapid antigen test is also available which checks whether you are carrying the COVID-19 virus and could be infectious to others. Sensitivity is 92.5% and Specificity is 99.8%. Results are available in 15 minutes and the test costs £75.

Finally, an IgG and IgM rapid antibody test costing £55 is available which tests to see if you have already had COVID-19 and have developed antibodies. The test has an accuracy of 98.3% and results are available in just 15 minutes.

For more information or to book an appointment visit https://www.goodbodyclinic.com

