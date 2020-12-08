DGAP-News: HALIX B.V.
HALIX Signs Agreement With AstraZeneca For Commercial Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine
Under the agreement, HALIX will provide commercial manufacturing of drug substance at its state-of-the-art cGMP facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park in the Netherlands. To meet the increased demand, HALIX expands with two additional viral vector production lines.
With this agreement, HALIX continues its key role as one of the original partners in the University of Oxford's consortium for the manufacture of AZD1222. The vaccine was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-out company Vaccitech.
Alex Huybens, Chief Operations Officer, states, "Building on the solid foundations made with the University of Oxford, it's our pleasure to expand our manufacturing support of AZD1222 with AstraZeneca. Through the consortium, the partners are bringing their collective expertise and manufacturing capabilities to support vaccine production and combat this evolving crisis."
