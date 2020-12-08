The new tool is aimed at accelerating the deployment of photovoltaic power plants on degraded or polluted land, parking areas and quarries in France.From pv magazine France Total Quadran, a renewable energy unit of French oil and energy company Total, has launched a new online tool to help French landowners, farmers, industrial businesses and communities identify the most suitable surfaces for the deployment of utility-scale solar power plants, particularly degraded or polluted land, parking areas and quarries in France. The platform, known as Je Valorise Mon Terrain (I value my ground plot), ...

