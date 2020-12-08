With reference to an announcement made public by Iceland Seafood International hf. (symbol: ICESEA) on November 18, 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on December 9, 2020. ISIN IS0000026961 Company name Iceland Seafood International hf. Total share capital before the increase 2.616.002.630 Increase in share capital 58.477.341 Total share capital following the increase 2.674.479.971 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ICESEA Orderbook ID 122596