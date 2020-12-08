Referring to the bulletin from BioInvent International AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on November 27, 2020, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:25. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 14, 2020. The order book will not change. Short name: BINV Terms: Reverse split: 1:25 Current ISIN: SE0000789711 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 11, 2020 New ISIN code: SE0015244520 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Dec 14, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB