Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) saw a mixed impact from the COVID-19 crisis on portfolio earnings in FY20, with its 'growth' sectors (broadband/telecom in particular) proving resilient, while its industrial portfolio was hit harder. Strong public equity markets drove an increase in the average EBITDA multiple used to value its portfolio (8.8x vs 7.8x in FY19). DBAG's mid-term ambition to FY23 assumes a strong pickup in investments through the recently launched DBAG Fund VIII and long-term investments carried out solely from DBAG's own balance sheet. Portfolio growth should be funded by a combination of debt and equity.

