Cloud collaboration, automatic notification, and document tracking help simplify the process of requesting, receiving, and tracking documents notes from clients during an audit engagement

Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced the addition of new features to the Engagement Organizer in its award-winning CCH ProSystem fx Engagement integrated audit management solution. With new Engagement Organizer capabilities, clients can now easily upload documents into a secure portal by the date required by their auditor. Firms can upload templates or documents their clients need to complete and take advantage of tools that facilitate the back-and-forth dialogue for questions and notes.

"It's amazing to hear customers tell us that Engagement Organizer is saving them between 30 minutes to an hour per audit during audit preparation," said Cathy Rowe, CPA, CA and Director of Accounting and Audit Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting North America. "Our goal was to provide auditors with a simpler process for requesting, receiving, and tracking documents and notes with their audit clients. It's incredibly rewarding when that tool also provides good ROI."

New Engagement Organizer features include:

Identity Management application. Secure method for firm and client users to set up profile information used for securely identifying the user when authenticating for Engagement Organizer

Secure method for firm and client users to set up profile information used for securely identifying the user when authenticating for Engagement Organizer New login process. Firm staff must now provide the firm's CCH account number when logging into Engagement Organizer and emails sent from Engagement Organizer to client users provides a new URL link that includes their unique login ID

Firm staff must now provide the firm's CCH account number when logging into Engagement Organizer and emails sent from Engagement Organizer to client users provides a new URL link that includes their unique login ID Retention end date. A retention end date can now be set for each organizer based on a firm's file retention policies. Users can search for organizers based on the retention end date to locate organizers that should be considered for deletion

A retention end date can now be set for each organizer based on a firm's file retention policies. Users can search for organizers based on the retention end date to locate organizers that should be considered for deletion Cloud collaboration. Firm staff can quickly and easily request and share information with customers from anywhere, at any time

Firm staff can quickly and easily request and share information with customers from anywhere, at any time Document request tracking. Auditors and clients can easily track all requested documents throughout the duration of the engagement

Auditors and clients can easily track all requested documents throughout the duration of the engagement Automatic notifications. Staff gets automatically notified when an organizer is ready for the client, when changes are made by the auditor or the client, and when requests are outstanding and the due date is approaching

Wolters Kluwer Integrated Audit Approach focuses the audit process on auditor judgment, covering the entire end-to-end workflow to maximize efficiencies and guide firms to a higher quality audit avoiding over or under auditing. This unique approach facilitates their ability to make informed decisions by ensuring that the audit is tailored for each client, always having a link to the assessed risk and the work performed. It combines the powerful content-driven tools of CCH ProSystem fx Knowledge Coach and CCH Axcess Knowledge Coach, the efficiency of CCH ProSystem fx Engagement and TeamMate Analytics, plus the comprehensive content of CCH Accounting Research Manager and CCH Axcess Financial Prep, the first dynamic cloud-based trial balance solution integrated with Xero, QBOnline, CCH Axcess Workstream, CCH Axcess Tax, as well as other cloud-based audit solutions soon to be released on the award-winning CCH Axcess platform.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

