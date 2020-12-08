The facility is now selling power to local distributors AES, Delsur, EDESAL and B&D at an average price of $ 49.55 under a 20-year PPA.From pv magazine Latam French renewable energy developer Neoen has announced that its 140 MW solar park in El Salvador - the Capella Solar plant - has begun commercial operations following the completion of construction finalized in April. The facility is now selling power to local distributors AES, Delsur, EDESAL and B&D at an average price of $49.55 per megawatt-hour under a 20-year PPA. The project was selected by El Salvador's National Energy Council (CNE) ...

