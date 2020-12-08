LG Chem is spinning off its battery business into a new subsidiary, LG Energy Solution. It also launched two new battery series, Resu Prime and Resu Flex. These devices rely on new battery cells with a higher power density and with up to 16 kWh, they have a higher capacity than previous models. The first products are expected to be shipped from February or March 2021.From pv magazine Germany South Korean battery manufacturer LG Chem has unveiled two new battery series for residential applications that are said to have a 9% higher energy content than their predecessors. The company claims to have ...

