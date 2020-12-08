Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group Launches Trxade Prime Purchasing Solution to Simplify Prescription Distribution

Convenient New Purchasing Solution Available in 17 States with More to be Added Soon

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced the launch of Trxade Prime, a revolutionary service offered by the Company's Integra Pharma Solutions subsidiary.

Trxade Prime solves a historic problem for independent pharmacies suffering from an already complex prescription distribution process. This solution allows the 11,800 independent pharmacies members on the Trxade platform to process, consolidate and ship purchase orders that are placed directly with Trxade Suppliers via the Trxade Prime Service. This dramatically increases time savings and eliminates cost burdens that are typically faced by independent pharmacy businesses.

"The mission of Trxade, from its inception, has been to empower and encourage growth within the Independent Pharmacy community," said Suren Ajjarapu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group. "The development of Trxade Prime was the result of feedback from our significant pharmacy member base on ways to enhance purchasing efficiencies and cost savings. The overwhelming feedback Trxade received include the difficulties pharmacies face meeting multiple supplier requirements on order minimums, individual invoicing with vastly varied payment terms and the lack of consolidated information with regard to tracking multiple orders with differing delivery dates, times and shipping costs.

"We are confidently launching the Trxade Prime service to our members at no cost, with the goal of offering a single tool with one low order minimum, one invoice, one package and one delivery from multiple quality wholesalers and distributors. Trxade Prime will empower pharmacies to leverage their buying potential and maximize their savings in the marketplace by making it extremely easy to place orders with multiple suppliers in real time. The feedback we are receiving is exceptional and we anticipate further expansion of the Trxade Prime service nationally and to further include many of our top-rated network of ADR/VAWD certified pharmaceutical suppliers," concluded Ajjarapu.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS ) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with around 11,800 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division, and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com or at www.bonumhealth.com.

