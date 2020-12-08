GB Sciences, Inc.: GB Sciences Announces Issuance of US Patent for its Proprietary, Cannabinoid-Based Anti-Inflammatory Formulations

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue U.S. Patent No. 10,857,107 entitled "Cannabinoid-Containing Complex Mixtures for the Treatment of Mast-Cell-Associated or Basophil-Mediated Inflammatory Disorders" today, Dec. 8, 2020. This U.S. patent is assigned to GBS Global Biopharma (GBS), Inc., GB Sciences' Canadian entity. GBS's new U.S. patent protects methods of using GBS's proprietary cannabinoid-containing complex mixtures (CCCM) for treating Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). MCAS is a severe immunological condition in which mast cells inappropriately and excessively release inflammatory mediators, resulting in a range of severe chronic hyperinflammatory symptoms and life-threatening anaphylaxis attacks.

"Receiving our patent for the treatment of MCAS using GBS's CCCM is an important milestone in the development of this urgently needed medicine. There is no single recommended treatment for MCAS patients. Instead, they attempt to manage MCAS symptoms primarily by avoiding 'triggers' and using rescue medicines for their severe hyperinflammatory attacks. Therefore, MCAS patients need new therapeutic options to control their mast cell related symptoms, and our CCCM were designed to simultaneously control multiple inflammatory pathways within mast cells as a comprehensive treatment option," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, Chief Science Officer and Director of both GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc. "Our company is strategically targeting MCAS for two additional reasons. By focusing on a rare disease with no known cure, our company can apply for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expedited approval process, which allows clinically successful treatments to get to market both quicker and more cost-effectively. Gaining approval from the U.S. FDA for the entire anti-inflammatory market would be extremely time-consuming and cost-prohibitive. Demonstrating that our CCCM are safe for the treatment of MCAS would favorably position our Company for clinical testing of these CCCM as potential treatments for other related inflammatory disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, thereby widening the target market and drastically shortening the development cycle and costs."

GBS's intellectual property portfolio contains multiple patent families covering different CCCM containing novel combinations of active pharmaceutical ingredients that are complex mixtures composed of natural or synthetic homologs of cannabis-derived ingredients. In addition to the U.S. patent issued for its MCAS CCCM, GBS's intellectual property portfolio currently contains four patents that are issued in the U.S. with corresponding patents issued internationally. Seven nonprovisional patent applications and three provisional patent applications are pending in the U.S. and 29 patent applications have been filed internationally drawn to CCCM for the treatment of neuropathic pain, inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative conditions and a variety of other clinically unmet needs.

"Our focus on this rare disease offers strategic advantages in development and entry into the lucrative anti-inflammatory market," said John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences, Inc. "This U.S. patent further validates our drug discovery platform and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio of unique CCCM, each targeting one of up to 50 specific clinical applications."

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through its Canadian entity GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a dedicated biopharmaceutical research and cannabinoid-based drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations for safe, standardized, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions in both the pharmaceutical and wellness markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but, instead, represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.?

