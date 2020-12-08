Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
Alpha Bronze LLC: HPQ Silicon Resources to Present at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Alpha Bronze, LLC ("Alpha Bronze"), is pleased to announce that HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ("HPQ" or "the Company") (TSXV:HPQ)(OTC PINK:URAGF), a Canadian Innovative Silicon Solutions Provider, will be presenting at Alpha Bronze Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST.

Mr. Bernard Tourillon, Chief Executive Officer of HPQ Silicon, will give an overview of the Company and its growth plan. HPQ Silicon' objective is to produce high-value speciality Silicon products using new technologies to reduce energy consumption. Mr. Tourillon will respond to Investors questions thereafter.

HPQ Silicon - Town Hall Agenda

CEO Presentation - 10 to 15 minutes

Follow-up Q&A - 10 to 15 minutes

The presentation will be webcast live. You can access register to the Virtual Town Hall with the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w9_bfv0IQMWsAOhRmqYIfg.

REGISTER

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources is a Canadian Innovative Silicon Solutions Provider. Silicon (Si) is one key materials for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution. HPQ is building a portfolio of silicon-based products using innovative, scalable processes. The aim is to produce high-value speciality Silicon products using technologies that will reduce energy consumption, GHG's, and carbon footprint. Working with PyroGenesis Canada, a high-tech company, HPQ is developing the PUREVAP "Quartz Reduction Reactors", an innovative process, which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO2) into high purity silicon at reduced costs. HPQ Silicon is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "HPQ". For more information: https://hpqsilicon.com

About Alpha Bronze

Founded in 2013, Alpha Bronze is an investor relations firm based in New York. Alpha Bronze is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass IR, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications. The firm has an extensive experience working with emerging growth companies, in the clean-tech, life sciences, consumer and mining sectors. Alpha Bronze's aim is to increase awareness for its clients among the US investment community. For more info: https://www.alphabronzellc.com

CONTACT:
Alpha Bronze, LLC
Mr. Pascal Nigen
Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160
pnigen@alphabronzellc.com

SOURCE: Alpha Bronze, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619852/HPQ-Silicon-Resources-to-Present-at-Alpha-Bronze-Virtual-Town-Hall

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
