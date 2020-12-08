Tartisan Nickel Corp. Expands Kenbridge Nickel Project Property Position, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tartisan has staked an additional 71 single-cell mining claims contiguous to the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit patented and unpatented mining claim group. The newly acquired claims bring the total claim count to 114 single-cell mining claims adjoining the Kenbridge patented mining claim group. Each single-cell mining claim covers an area of approximately 20.92 ha. for a total area of 1,485.3 ha. The Kenbridge Nickel Project now has a combined total of 3632.7 ha. of patented and unpatented mining claims.

Recent reinterpretation of historical geophysical and geological data has identified areas which appear to have similar characteristics to those exhibited at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. Three dimensional modeling of historical airborne magnetic data suggests that several individual magnetic features identified at surface appear to be connected at depth. Additionally, a recent reinterpretation of airborne EM data has led to the recognition of subtle features which may require additional exploration. Tartisan is now evaluating which ground geophysical surveys should be completed over the new claims and the northern portion of the patented claims in the upcoming winter exploration program.

CEO Mark Appleby states, "The suggestion that several magnetic features identified at surface appear to be connected at depth makes follow up an essential next step. The potential to increase the Kenbridge Nickel Resource would anecdotally improve project economics and we are encouraged by opportunities that have the potential to increase the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in Northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (107,203,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dean MacEachern P. Geo is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

