EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Announces Participation in the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) announces it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event, a prominent 2-day virtual investor conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th of December, 2020.

Duane Nelson, President & CEO of EnviroLeach will be presenting Monday, December 14th at 12:40 PM EST to a live virtual audience to discuss the Company's technology, business strategy and recent developments.

Nearly two million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature close to 250 companies presenting in a brand-new format, along with interesting celebrity keynotes including NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, the host of FOX NFL Sunday, Charissa Thomson and philanthropist and 2020 presidential candidate, Brock Pierce.

Chris Lahiji, founder of LD Micro Inc., ("LD Micro") stated, "We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space."

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach is an emerging leader in cost-effective and environmentally sustainable technologies for the extraction of valuable metals from conventional gold ores and end-of-life printed circuit board assemblies. Using its proprietary and patented water-based, near-neutral pH treatment process, the EnviroLeach formula extracts metals from mineral concentrates and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives operating under ambient conditions. The unique ability to re-use the EnviroLeach formula results in a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to the current use of cyanide and smelters.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach website: https://EnviroLeach.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com. In September 2020, LD Micro was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

(604) 282-0601

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

