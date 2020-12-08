The "can be done" attitude of DigiProces towards satisfaction of customer needs, is enhanced by Aegis' singular MES platform, comprising both the latest IIoT and MES technologies

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces that DigiProces Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) has selected Aegis as their trusted software provider of IIoT-driven MES software.

With their culture based on implementing continuous improvement methodologies, DigiProces wanted to take the next step in their digital manufacturing strategy, to create a physically and digitally homogenous data-driven shop-floor. The choice of MES solution was critical to this vision, where automated advanced analysis of data provides visibility and control of the live operation.

"Our understanding of customers' current and future needs, drives our need for innovation," states David Batet, CTO of DigiProces, who continues, "We found that many solutions in the industry were either immature or required needless legacy interface hardware, which we felt would ultimately compromise our business goals. By contrast, we were impressed to find the ideal industry-standards based IIoT-driven MES solution with Aegis FactoryLogix. Their fast response to questions and requests showed that they understood our needs, which also impressed us over other suppliers."

The pragmatic approach taken by DigiProces, whose strategic investments illustrate their expertise at putting the right combination of both hardware and software tools, has created a modern, flexible and highly capable customer-focused manufacturing service.

Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, states, "The immediate recognition of Aegis' differentiating technology by DigiProces, and subsequent plans for rapid adoption, are a great endorsement of our strategy to lead the industry forward towards practical, realistic and affordable digital manufacturing solutions, equally applicable across the many sectors of the industry, and all sizes of companies within each sector."

With customers looking for complete manufacturing solutions based on confidence and trust, DigiProces continues to set the benchmark for the industry, utilizing customer-focused, IPC standards-based tools and technologies that deliver direct customer value.

About DigiProces

DigiProces, a leading provider of EMS services, bases its activity on providing its customers with a complete solution to their product development and production needs. DigiProces provides the following strategic advantages; engineering product development; advanced supply-chain management; accelerated new product introduction; logistics and after-sales service (repair and warranty support); quality, flexibility, trust responsibility. Learn more by visiting https://www.digiproces.com/

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform giving assembly manufacturers the performance, flexibility, control and visibility they require. Aegis software is used globally in more than 2,100 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, driving rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting?https://www.aiscorp.com.

