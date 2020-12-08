Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.12.2020 | 14:33
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

In First Stage of Media Collective, Kimberly Guilfoyle Implements Blockchain-Powered Viewership Rewards

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Guilfoyle has assembled a group of leading journalists, public figures, and capital partners who will collaborate with blockchain research group Overline to form Overline Media Partners (OMP). Combining the acquisition of strategic media assets and talent, OMP's first mandate is to combat the declining credibility of American media with blockchain technology. As an attorney, TV personality, and advisor to President Donald J. Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle brings an unprecedented combination of experience and leadership to OMP. Overline (prev. Block Collider) is a secure, high-speed, multichain made of popular blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. With Verified Viewer, Overline allows cable and digital news networks to reward viewers with digital coins while giving their audience a decentralized role in journalistic integrity.

"Beginning with cable networks, there has never been a greater cry for credibility and accountability in the media; this is where we rally," says Guilfoyle. "News is not one-sided anymore, Americans deserve to be able to be rewarded and hold public figures to a higher standard."

On Dec. 12, 2020, Overline Media Partners will announce the first group "OG1" of partnerships and acquisitions.

Contact:
PR Team
Phone: (917) 765-4240
Email: partners@overline.network

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.