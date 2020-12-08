Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market to Garner $17.1 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Increase in demand from the building & construction sector and surge in consumer awareness toward infectious diseases drive the growth of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market by Function (Disinfectants & Sanitizers and Antimicrobial Additives), Product Type (Phenolics, Iodophors, Nitrogen Compounds, Organometallics, Organosulfur, Aldehydes, and Other Chemicals), and End Use (Paint & Coatings, Food & Beverage Processing, Medical & Health Care, Plastics, Textiles, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027."According to the report, the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals industry was estimated at $9.1 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $17.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand from the building & construction sector and surge in consumer awareness toward infectious diseases drive the growth of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market. On the other hand, technological advancements & presence of alternative methods impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand from the food processing and water & wastewater treatment industry is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8327

Covid-19 scenario-

Rise in awareness among consumers toward personal hygiene and sanitization impacted the global market for antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals positively.

Also, most of the countries across the world are abiding by the strict measures imposed such as maintaining social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, and limiting movements to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This, in turn, led to increase in demand for disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals.

The disinfectants & sanitizers segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

Based on function, the disinfectants & sanitizers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. Rise in awareness towards hygiene practices fuels the growth of the segment. The antimicrobial additives, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for antimicrobial additives from various industries.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Antimicrobial & Disinfectant Chemicals Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8327?reqfor=covid

The organosulfurs segment to rule the roost-

Based on type, Organosulfurs segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain the lion's share by the end of 2027. Rise in utilization of organosulfur compounds in the therapeutic applications owing to the antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the organometallics segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for organometallics from the paint & coatings industry propels the segment growth.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in terms of revenue, North America to grow at a moderate rate-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemicals market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. This is owing to the large number of key players and availability of the manufacturing facilities in countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Clariant AG

BASE SE

DOW chemicals

Ecolab Incorporated

Lonza Group

Solvay

Stepan Group

The 3M Company

Company Lanxess AG

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-and-disinfectant-chemicals-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Anti-Microbial Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Salicylic Acid Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg