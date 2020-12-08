Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P3D ISIN: CA64151W1023 Ticker-Symbol: 6GX 
München
08.12.20
08:04 Uhr
0,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0330,04114:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEVADA ZINC
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION0,0250,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.