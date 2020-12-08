Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX: RME) ("RME" or the "Company") announces that Derek Stimson has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. Mr. Stimson's resignation as a director is effective as of December 7, 2020. Mr. Stimson has been a director of the Company since October 26, 2007.

RME has become aware of certain proxy solicitation activities being conducted contrary to applicable securities laws and has taken active steps to curtail such activities. RME wishes to remind shareholders that information that has not been prepared by or on behalf of the Company or prepared in accordance with dissident proxy requirements should be disregarded and should not be relied upon.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSX: RME)

RME is Canada's largest agriculture equipment dealer with branches located throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Through its dealer network, RME sells, rents, and leases new and used agriculture equipment and offers product support and finance to its customers.

Additional information about RME is available at www.rockymtn.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Jerry Schiefelbein

Chief Financial Officer

403-214-5639

jschiefelbein@rockymtn.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69737