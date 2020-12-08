Investment in staff and technology in recent years paid off for Numis in FY20 enabling it to serve clients successfully in a year marked by substantial market fluctuations and the operational challenges posed by COVID-19. It seems reasonable to expect some normalisation of activity levels prospectively, but the increase in the average deal fees and client market capitalisation together with further development of the private markets business (Growth Capital Solutions) appears promising on a longer view.

