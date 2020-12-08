Federos, a leading provider of AI-optimized solutions that assure the availability and performance of critical networks and services, today announced its latest major enhancements to Assure1, the company's flagship product that provides real-time operational intelligence for operators of critical networks and services. With the release of version 5.3.4, Assure1 adds enhanced topology and geo-visualization capabilities that further strengthen its ability to simplify, automate, and transform network operations centers.

Until now, organizations have struggled to quickly and accurately visualize their expanding networks, relying on outdated and manual tools to monitor critical network functions. But, with Assure1 Universal Topology, customers now have an end-to-end, cross-domain view of their entire network on a single pane of glass. Assure1 dynamically consumes topology information from multi-domain data sources and instantly displays an exact representation of physical and virtual devices-including quickly and accurately depicting topological changes in near real-time across the entire OSI model (Layers 1-7). Assure1 is also able to display fault, performance, health, and service management status so operators can understand network activities and status in real-time, or view historical data to see the topological changes as they occurred and understand the impact of those changes over time.

In addition to the topology visualization provided by Assure1 Universal Topology, Assure1 Vision brings enriched geo-visualization to the Assure1 platform. It consolidates data from the top three screens seen in every Network Operations Center (NOC) into one and enriches network data with external sources of geo-tagged data, including weather and utility, to provide a holistic, geo-tagged view of the network. This allows operators to focus on relevant, layered and visually correlated data to help them understand, diagnose, and respond to issues. They can also more easily understand the causes of faults and their impact in relation to customers and sites.

"Universal Topology and Vision bring outstanding, new real-time operational intelligence and visualization capabilities to Federos' Assure1 platform," said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos. "With these enhancements, Assure1 further distinguishes itself in the marketplace by providing fault, performance, topology, and service management functionality in a single unified, open and highly performing platform optimized by AIOps and actionable insights."

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation solutions that monitor and manage the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them transform their operations to reduce costs, grow revenue streams, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

