Deli Glass announced on Monday that it would invest RMB2 billion ($303 million) in a new PV glass production facility with a daily capacity of 2,000 MT. Furthermore, a plan to transfer around 2 TWh of renewable energy power from China's eastern provinces to Tibet was announced.Shenzhen-listed glass manufacturer Deli Glass announced on Monday that it will invest RMB2 billion ($303 million) in a new PV glass production facility with a daily capacity of 2,000 MT. The new factory will be located in Bengbu City, Anhui Province. Two production lines with daily capacities of 1,000 MT each will be deployed ...

