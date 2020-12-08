Information Builders: ibi and Atos Partner to Build Cloud-based Data and Analytics Environment for Healthcare Providers

New Facility Collaboration Population Screening system will provide real-time access to intestinal, cervical, and breast cancer data

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020and analytics software company, today announced that it is partnering with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, to create a cloud-based healthcare system offering real-time access to combined data from intestinal, cervical, and breast cancer studies.



The services will include project management, a data warehouse, and reports to support a Dutch population screening cooperative, De Facilitaire Samenwerking Bevolkingsonderzoeken (FSB), in the move from traditional to self-service business intelligence (BI) and decision-making using ibi's modern data and analytics platform.

FSB, focused on information technology, information management, contract management, and joint procurement, will use the new healthcare system to support data analytics on behalf of five population screening organizations.

"FSB is looking to improve operational efficiency, provide better data analysis, and support greater predictability of trends in the field through real-time access to data from screening examinations," said Brian Doheny, senior vice president, Global Sales and Channel at ibi. "The new cloud-based data and analytics system we are building with Atos will allow the cooperative to achieve these goals and make better predictions based on combined data from multiple population studies."

ibi, Atos, and FSB will use the new Facility Collaboration Population Screening system to support improved cancer healthcare in the Netherlands.

"FSB considers itself a proud partner in cancer screening and is focused on adding value for the five screening organizations it supports in the Netherlands. To do this, they need to be more data-driven, leveraging the most complete set of study data," said Peter 't Jong, CEO, Atos Northern Europe. "The business intelligence solution we are developing with ibi will support this worthy commitment."

ibi's modern data and analytics platform provides organizations with the ability to turn all types of data into actionable insights for real business outcomes. Powered by ibi Cloud, customers gain the speed, cost savings, and flexibility that is crucial for today's business needs while driving innovation via cloud-native technology. Whether in the?ibi?Cloud or private cloud, either fully managed or self-managed, ibi?products and services?deliver leading-edge capabilities to?unlock growth through better data and analytics.

See how ibi empowers data-first healthcare organizations.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of EUR 12 billion. Number one in Europe in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About ibi

ibi is a data and analytics software company that embeds intelligence into - everything. From the beginning, ibi has known the importance of data and insights to make better decisions. We help organizations get their complex and disconnected data in order, so they can build, embed, and automate intelligence in everything they do. By preparing organizations for the future and turning them into builders - information builders, everyone can use enterprise-trusted data at scale to drive their growth. Whether our customers use pre-built applications or build their own solutions for their data and analytics challenges, ibi powers their innovation and reinvention. ibi's open platform and industry-specific building blocks accelerate speed-to-market, improve operational efficiency, and enhance their customers' experience.

Visit us at ibi.com , follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook , and visit our LinkedIn page.

