Digitech Systems Recognized as Top Content Services Platform

Software and Services Honored by Insights Success GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Digitech Systems is pleased to announce that they have been selected by Insights Success as one of the Most Promising Content Services Platform Providers for 2020.

Insights Success is a magazine for entrepreneurs and C-level executives. It focuses on the intersection of technology and business insights that owners need to know to guide company strategies successfully. In choosing their Most Promising Content Services Platform Providers, they looked for innovative leadership combined with outstanding technology that advances the information management marketplace. "From a content services viewpoint, the digital transformation of a company has two different but interrelated components: the digital business and the digital workspace. The providers of content services have been focused on providing content in a way that meets the needs of both elements," says Editor Rohit Chaturvedi.

The magazine reviewed dozens of content services providers and selected those they felt best helped companies to tackle their information challenges with effective and collaborative solutions. In recognizing Digitech Systems, they noted our full content management suite of products including advanced scanning, forms processing, cloud-based and on-premise content management, workflow, and robotic process automation (RPA), which enable customers to effectively address nearly any information problem no matter how complex.

"[Digitech Systems remains] the only company that offers a fully-integrated suite of information management products that can be deploy either on the cloud or on premise including process automation, document capture, and forms processing which allow users to work with just one vendor to meet all their document management needs. All these have resulted in triple-digit ROI figures and full project payback in less than a year for their clients!" - Insights Success

The Most Promising list honors content services providers who are at the forefront of tackling today's information management challenges. They look specifically for organizations and technologies that are leading innovations and providing solutions that create a significant impact for customers.

"We are honored to have our content services platform recognized by Insights Success," said HK Bain, CEO of Digitech Systems. "As the world around us changes rapidly, it become increasingly important for organizations to know what information they have and how to securely access it in the moment of need-regardless of where employees are working.

Read the award writeup from Insights Success.

About Digitech Systems, LLC

Digitech Systems, LLC enables businesses of any size to more effectively and securely manage, retrieve and store corporate information of any kind using either PaperVision Enterprise content management (ECM) software or the world's most trusted cloud-based ECM service, ImageSilo. By significantly reducing the cost, Digitech Systems has moved ECM from a luxury convenience to an essential element for every well-managed business.

Digitech Systems continues to raise the standard of excellence in the ECM sector, as evidenced by the numerous awards they have received including multiple Nucleus Research ROI Awards. In addition, Buyer's Lab has repeatedly chosen PaperVision Capture as the best data capture and workflow solution and PaperVision® Enterprise as the most outstanding ECM software in the marketplace. To learn more about the company's software and services that deliver any document, anywhere, anytime, visit www.digitechsystems.com.

