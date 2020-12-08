Association already in talks with companies that plan to open in Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Today, seven Mississippians announced the formation of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA), the first of its kind in the state. The MSCTA is an innovative trade association aimed at creating, supporting, and guiding a budding Medical Marijuana industry scheduled to begin serving eligible Mississippians in August 2021.

"Over 73% of voters in the state decided that a Medical Marijuana program would be beneficial. We are happy that the state will adhere to the will of the people, and implement a program that will help revolutionize the health of our citizens and economy here," said Nate McHardy, President of the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association.

The MSCTA will provide:

Advocacy dedicated to extensive work, communication, and cooperation with the Mississippi Legislature, regulatory agencies, and local governments to support a productive, friendly environment for the growth, operation, and success of Mississippi's Cannabis Industry





Promotion, publication and dissemination of key information regarding recent scientific and business developments, breaking industry news, and educational resources for the benefit of both of its members and the community





Focused collaboration between Cannabis businesses and Non-Cannabis companies and community members within the state designed to cultivate new industry relationships, foster opportunities for economic progression, and facilitate a cooperative working environment for the betterment of Mississippi. "We are excited to work with the MSCTA because of their commitment to advocacy and education on the new cannabis industry in Mississippi," said Clint Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of Mockingbird Cannabis LLC. For more information or to join today, visit mscta.org.

