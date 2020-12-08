Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that Market of Choice has selected Sweet Earth to provide high-quality CBD-based and hemp-based health and beauty products in its chain of high-end super markets. Market of Choice offers a wide selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products, a natural fit with Sweet Earth's products, which are non-GMO, contain no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers and are manufactured locally.

Sweet Earth will supply CBD-infused at-home spa products, including its CBD Turmeric Neem Body Scrub and CBD Eucalyptus Salt Soak to ten of Market of Choice's locations. All bath products blend botanicals like neem, turmeric, and eucalyptus with Omega-3 rich sea kelp and CBD; these products can be used daily to relax and rejuvenate. In addition to its wholeness attributes, Sweet Earth's bath products are also Leaping Bunny accredited.1

Brand ambassador and former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Warren Moon, commented "I am a huge fan of the Sweet Earth CBD Muscle Recovery Rub as well as the spa products. These ultra-relaxing products make great gifts, and I think Market of Choice customers will be thrilled with these products."

Market of Choice will initially carry Sweet Earth's CDB Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Salt Sock and Organic CBD Invigorating Turmeric Neem Body Scrub at 10 store locations.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of products that includes facial and body care, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth also operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

About Market of Choice

Market of Choice is an award-winning supermarket chain that offers a wide selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products. It strives for a relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience with truly friendly people who care about the communities where they live and work. Market of Choice is based in Eugene, Oregon, and carries conventional groceries, as well as natural and organic products.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Espig"

Peter Espig

For additional information contact:

Peter Espig / CEO and Director

Telephone: (778) 385-1213

Email: info@sweetearthcbd.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

____________________

1 https://www.leapingbunny.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69711