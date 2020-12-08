Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
08.12.2020
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Emmanuelle Huard-Auray as Head Engineering & Construction North America

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Emmanuelle Huard-Auray as Head Engineering & Construction (E&C) North America, effective November 23rd, 2020. In this role, Ms. Huard-Auray will be responsible for driving the success of the E&C portfolio in North America and leading a regional team of underwriters. Based in Chicago, Ms. Huard-Auray will report to Michael LaRocca, Head Property & Specialty North America.

"We're thrilled to be able to fill this role internally. Emmanuelle brings a wealth of underwriting expertise and deep market knowledge," said Mr. LaRocca. "She is a respected underwriter in the E&C space, and I look forward to working with her as she takes on a leadership role."

Ms. Huard-Auray joined Swiss Re in 2011 as an E&C underwriter and became senior underwriter in 2015. Earlier in her career, she worked in facultative underwriting and risk engineering.

Ms. Huard-Auray holds an engineering degree from the EPF School of Engineering in Sceaux, France.

The Swiss Re Corporate Solutions E&C North America team insures a wide range of risks across different sectors including renewable energy, construction, infrastructure, power and utilities, heavy industries and mining.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customized products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360401/Swiss_Re_Corporate_Solutions_Emmanuelle_Huard_Auray.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891484/SR_CS_CMYK_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
