Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Continues 2020 Election Cycle Record Revenue in December Georgia Run-off Election to Contribute to Year-end Ad Sales

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announces that it continues 2020 election cycle record revenue in December. Adaptive previously reported that it had generated two additional months of record revenue for October and November 2020, after having already reported the largest revenue for any months of August and September in the Company's history before.

Adaptive and its subsidiary companies provide Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets, and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.

With control of the U.S. House of Representatives already in the hands of the Democratic Party, the question which political party will control the U.S. Senate still remains contested at this moment. Although voting has concluded in 49 states, Georgia will conduct run-off elections for the two U.S. Senate seats in that state. The results of those two races in Georgia will determine which political party will have control of the United States Senate.

Adaptive's national cable advertising network includes systems in Georgia, which is experiencing substantial local and national attention and, therefore, continuing heightened campaign ad spending, even after the national campaigns have already ended.

Adaptive's CEO, J. Michael Heil, states: "While the first Tuesday in November in even numbered years traditionally marks the end of an election cycle, the 2020 election is not over for Georgia's residents and advertising market. Two hotly contested senate seats are generating unprecedented attention and advertisement expenditures by the candidates and outside political groups. We are currently experiencing exceptional ad-time purchases and anticipate continued sales in Georgia through January 5, 2021."

Adaptive provides ad sales and ad insertion services for sixteen cable TV systems in Georgia. Coverage includes network systems in the designated Market Areas of Atlanta, Macon, Albany, and several smaller communities.

Mr. Heil continues: "Every city and town are of crucial importance to both political parties in gaining and preserving every vote possible. These dynamics are driving increased ad revenues for us during December and are expected to continue into early January 2021. This is a continuation of ad spending that we normally do not experience after a National election has concluded. Consequently, our team will be fully engaged providing maximum services for our digital ad insertions throughout the entire month of December."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM:

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company. Together with its subsidiaries and manufactures it develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite, IPTV markets. Via its subsidiary Adaptive Broadband, it provides High-Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) to residences and small businesses. The Company's DDAI and WISP services target the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd Tier cable TV and rural WIFI markets. Adaptive's proprietary software and hardware, installed in scores of cable television systems across the United States, creates a "network" of linked cable system. This allows advertisers to purchase ads across the Adaptive network, generating significantly more ad impressions than through the traditional ad insertion technologies in individual systems. Adaptive Ad Systems has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each individual system and manages all ad-related activities. Currently, the Company serves over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. The Adaptive Broadband network system provides services via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

4400 NE 77th Avenue Suite 275

Vancouver, Washington 98662

310-321-4958

info@aatv.co

www.aatv.co

StockWatchIndex

San Diego, California

442-287-8059

info@stockwatchindex.com

www.stockwatchindex.com

www.swiresearch.com

SOURCE: Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619914/Adaptive-Ad-Systems-Continues-2020-Election-Cycle-Record-Revenue-in-December-Georgia-Run-off-Election-to-Contribute-to-Year-end-Ad-Sales