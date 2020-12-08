Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Partners With Spherex to Expand International Content Distribution Capabilities

-Deal to Leverage Spherex's AI Expertise for Global and Cultural Content Relevance-

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Spherex, a global entertainment technology and data company, announced today a strategic partnership with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) to accelerate Cinedigm's international expansion. The companies are partnering on global content localization and compliance, deploying Spherex's AI and machine learning capabilities.

As part of Cinedigm's ongoing efforts to monetize its extensive digital content catalog, the company has selected Spherex to utilize its technology and expertise to ensure its video assets and metadata are compliant with international regulations for content age ratings and optimized to adhere to prevailing cultural norms and practices across a wide range of international territories.

Through an integration with its proprietary Matchpoint® platform, Cinedigm is tapping into Spherex's industry-leading global metadata solution to adapt its digital content across a growing number of subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and Smart TV streaming platforms worldwide.

"We are excited to leverage Spherex's expertise in local market sensibilities and to utilize their AI technology to help pave our expansion into international markets," said Tony Huidor, General Manager of Cinedigm Networks. "Having an assurance that our digital content is compliant with best practices and territorial laws around age-rating and cultural norms is critical to the success of our video streaming services and aids consumers in their search and discovery of our channels."

"Helping companies navigate the complicated and treacherous international landscape is at the very core of our business," said Spherex CEO Teresa Phillips. "Cinedigm's rapid international expansion requires an expertise that combines technology and localization know-how."

As content explodes worldwide, Spherex is building a gold standard to track, monitor, customize and monetize IP as it is licensed around the world and across platforms. Using its AI technology, the team at Spherex will work with Cinedigm to guide their international licensing and enable them to geo-adapt content and references to match the cultural sentiment in targeted countries.

ABOUT SPHEREX

Spherex is a global entertainment technology and data company transforming how media and entertainment enterprises create, adapt and deliver film and television to audiences worldwide through AI and machine learning. With unmatched expertise in cultural adaptation, ratings, metadata and title monitoring, Spherex works with the world's largest media companies, movie studios, networks, distributors and streamers to build larger audiences, speed up content discovery, drive more video views and generate higher revenue. Learn more at www.spherex.com.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn,Facebook,StockTwits and the Company website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com.

