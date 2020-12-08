The festive season has finally arrived which means it is time to embrace the joy of Christmas in the Wizarding World. Introducing Deck The Great Hall a new way to connect the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fan communities.

Deck The Great Hall is an interactive digital experience inviting fans from all over the world to sprinkle some joy and decorate the iconic hall at Hogwarts, but this is decorating with a difference… the magic comes to life through special messages.

Fans will be able to send their greetings to friends, family, and the wider community via magical floating candles. Each candle features its own message and once sent; it will soar up to the Great Hall's ceiling to cast a warm glow across the room. The light from the candles will intensify as more messages are sent.

Every candle is numbered, so participants can seek out specific messages or simply browse through other fans' well-wishes. In addition to lighting candles, fans can celebrate their house-pride by selecting coloured baubles to adorn twinkling house-themed Christmas trees.

Recording artist, life-long Harry Potter fan and proud Gryffindor, Liam Payne, opened the experience today by sending the very first message. He commented: "I've always loved Harry Potter and we always make sure we find time to watch each of the films every Christmas. Every time I see those floating candles filling the Great Hall, it makes me wish I could do that in my house so I was really excited to hear that I could send one virtually.

I think one of the most important parts of Christmas is sending love to the people you care most about and Deck The Great Hall is such an ace way to do this. I hope lots of fans join in and I can't wait to read everyone's messages!"

Eager to inspire others to join him, Liam is challenging his fans to solve Harry Potter themed clues and work out which number candle features his message to them. He has also surprised TikTok sensation and fellow fan Abby Roberts by sending her a personalised candle message, encouraging her to join in.

Surprise messages from celebrity fans will be added throughout the month, so be sure to check back and read the latest additions, you might just find a note from a familiar face or two…

Wizards, witches and muggles who are excited to submit their own festive messages, and see what the wider community have contributed can Deck The Great Hallby visiting greathall.wizardingworld.com the virtual Great Hall doors are now open!

To find out more about Deck The Great Hall, be inspired by the Christmas in the Wizarding World Hub and be among the first to receive updates, go to www.wizardingworld.com and sign up to the Harry Potter Fan Club

Notes to Editors:

How the Deck the Great Hall experience works:

At greathall.wizardingworld.com, you will be greeted outside the iconic wooden doors

After sharing your country and age, you will enter the virtual Great Hall

To send a floating candle Christmas message: Write a festive message for family, friends or fans and then trace the Wingardium Leviosa charm to float your candle to the ceiling. While your candle is in the queue to go live, you can explore the candles and greetings from other fans all over the world including messages from surprise special guests

charm to float your candle to the ceiling. While your candle is in the queue to go live, you can explore the candles and greetings from other fans all over the world including messages from surprise special guests Once your candle is live, you can share it on social media

To decorate the Great Hall Christmas tree: Choose your House and deck the tree with baubles of your House colour by tracing the Locomotor charm. You can share your decorated tree on social media

The experience will run until 31st December

*Fans in the following countries can participate, note that there are restrictions depending on country, please visit wizardingworld.com for details:

UK

US

Canada

Ireland

Australia

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

Brazil

Mexico

China

Japan

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

About Harry Potter Fan Club

With a community of over 26 million, fans can join the official Harry Potter Fan Club for free and be among the first to get access to curated experiences from across the Wizarding World, including an official Fan Club newsletter and other exclusive member benefits. The official Fan Club is brought to you by Wizarding World Digital, a joint venture between Pottermore Ltd and Warner Bros. and is dedicated to delivering innovative and digital experiences for all fans of the Wizarding World.

