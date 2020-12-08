Solar power developers have until December 28 to bid for an aggregate 6.4 GW of grid-connected solar power capacity in Andhra Pradesh, which will be spread across 10 locations in the state. The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation will serve as the offtaker and supply the power procured from these projects to meet the demand of agricultural loads in the state.From pv magazine India The Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Ltd (APGECL) has invited bids to develop an aggregate 6.4 GW of grid-connected solar power capacity - comprising projects of different capacities - across 10 locations ...

