rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for logical access and authentication, and Datasec Solutions Pty Ltd, a respected supplier of authentication and encryption end-point solutions (CypherKey), today announced a partnership to bring to market a highly scalable, secure mobile credential solution portfolio based on rf IDEAS Bluetooth Low Energy enabled WAVE ID Mobile readers and Datasec's unique secure authentication platform.

The WAVE ID Mobile readers provide smartphone users with contactless logical access to workstations, networks, applications, secure printers and more, while also offering support for nearly any physical proximity or contactless smart card in use worldwide. The new, highly robust mobile credential developed by Datasec and available for purchase from rf IDEAS will give users across all markets and industries a compelling option for seamless, touchless and secure logical access.

"With the recent expansion of our mobile credential and reader portfolio, we have brought the security, convenience and touchless safety of mobile authentication to users in the current Work-From-Everywhere environment," said Tod Besse, senior vice president for global sales and marketing at rf IDEAS. "This partnership will allow our customers to take advantage of Datasec's impressive secure authentication platform, backed by our award-winning expertise and personalized customer service."

"Datasec is extremely excited about the partnership with rf IDEAS. It is a great opportunity to partner with a world leader in RFID and BLE card readers in what is a great synergy for both companies that will deliver highly secure authentication and access solutions to rf IDEAS customers," says Paul Waite, Founder of Datasec Solutions.

The new mobile credential solution is expected to be available on an annual subscription basis early in 2021, and will be compatible with rf IDEAS WAVE ID Mobile readers already shipping in volume. To learn more, contact an rf IDEAS representative at sales@rfIDEAS.com.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. is a leader in logical access solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Backed by the company's strong partnerships with leading identity access management providers, rf IDEAS readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. rf IDEAS readers support nearly all credentials worldwide including the growing set of mobile credentials. For more information, visit www.rfIDEAS.com.

About Datasec Solutions Pty Ltd

Datasec Solutions Pty Ltd is an IT security company that develops, implements and supports encryption and authentication end-point solutions (CypherKey and Cryptix) with a view to solving critical security and compliance issues when organizations transmit or access private or business sensitive information. For more information, visit www.datasec.com.au.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005007/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Megan Flynn

P: 312.573.2220 x209

E: Marketing@rfIDEAS.com