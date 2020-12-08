Leading reed relay products supported by distributor partner 'dedicated to excellence and customer satisfaction'

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has signed a distributor partnership agreement with Wiselink, covering Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Wiselink places strong emphasis on delivering the best to its customers. The company acts as a supply channel partner for over 35 suppliers and more than 2,500 OEM and CEM customers in various industries. Comments Pickering CEO Keith Moore: "Wiselink is a proactive partner for us in this important region, dedicated to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Pickering is known for its innovation in reed relays which use instrumentation-grade reed switches with vacuum-sputtered ruthenium plating to ensure stable, long life up to 5x109 operations. Formerless coil construction and SoftCenter technology also help to increase reliability and robustness, while the use of Mu-metal magnetic screening (either external or internal), enables ultra-high PCB side-by-side packing densities with minimal magnetic interaction, saving significant cost and space. Also, Pickering's reed relays are 100% tested for all operating parameters including dynamic contact wave-shape analysis with full data scrutiny to maintain consistency.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

Pickering Electronics is part of the privately-owned Pickering Group; made up of three electronics manufacturers, including Pickering Interfaces who design and manufacture modular signal switching and simulation products, and Pickering Connect who design and manufacture cables and connectors.

