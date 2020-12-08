The "Marketing Research of the Hotel Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research is a marketing analysis of the hotel market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.
The research object is the market for construction of medical facilities. The research subject is hotel market trends, main participants, competitors, and consumers. The research purpose is to analyze and forecast the development of the hotel market.
Companies Mentioned
- Radisson Hotel Group
- Accor Hotels
- Marriott International
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Hilton Hotels Resorts
- Velvet seasons
- Azimut Hotels
- GOST Hotel Management
- Amaks Hotels Resorts
- Marins Park Hotel
Research objectives:
- Description of the state of the hotel market
- Assessment of the hotel market volume
- STEP-analysis of factors affecting the hotel market
- Description of the main competitors
- Forecast the development of the hotel market until 2024.
Sources of information
- Databases of government statistics agencies
- Databases of the Federal tax service
- Open sources (websites, portals)
- Reporting of issuers
- Websites of companies
- Media archives
- Regional and Federal media
- Insider sources
- Specialized analytical portals
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of the Russian hotel market
1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian hotel market
1.2. Dynamics of the Russian hotel market volume, 2015-2019.
1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation
1.4. Hotel market structure by FD (Federal Districts)
1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the market development
1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market
1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity
2. Competitive analysis in the hotel market in Russia
2.1. The biggest players on the market
2.2. Market share of major competitors
2.3. Profiles of the main players
3. Analysis of hotel consumption
3.1. Volume estimation of hotel consumption per capita
3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia
3.3. Description of consumer preferences
3.4. Price analysis
4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market
5. Forecast for hotel market development until 2024
6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/casyqb
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005838/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900