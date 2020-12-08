Rasor Communications: New Consumer Data Shows COVID's Impact on Healthcare Usage and Brands

Insights Revealed in Free Webinar Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. EST

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / As healthcare systems operate through extraordinary challenges battling COVID-19, new consumer research data released by NuVoodoo and Rasor shows the severity of the impact to healthcare systems and brands in terms of trust and utilization. Some notable findings from a tracking study of more than 1,800 participants across the U.S. include:

More than two-thirds of patients have missed an appointment for needed medical procedures and have not rescheduled.

3 in 8 healthcare patients attended in-person appointments, while over half kept telehealth appointments.

More than one-third of people view their primary care physician's website as a trusted resource for COVID information.

More than 60% of women ages 25 - 54 are still taking precautions and have moderately or significantly altered their regular activities because of COVID-19.

Rasor, a Cincinnati-based marketing communications agency, and NuVoodoo, a leading industry research firm, have collaborated this year to identify changes in consumer attitudes and opinions amidst COVID-19 and the marketing communications implications.

"The pandemic has rocked the foundation of basic human needs," said Mimi Rasor, President at Rasor. "It's tough to prioritize scheduling your annual mammography when your livelihood is threatened, or you're worried about getting sick. How we communicate in healthcare needs to meet consumers where they are. Health systems need to encourage safe, preventive care in order to avoid long-term population health problems."

Those interested in learning more about COVID's impact on healthcare usage and brands and how health systems can respond can sign up for the free one-hour webinar on Wednesday, December 9 at 2 p.m. (EST). Speakers Mimi Rasor, APR, President at Rasor and past speaker for the Society for Healthcare Strategy and Market Development, Leigh Jacobs, EVP, Research analysis at NuVoodoo will cover their findings and dig into the data to find trends, insights, and strategy moving forward in the current consumer health landscape. To sign up for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3lNk1aR.

About Rasor

Rasor is a thoughtful, creative agency specializing in marketing, public relations, communications, design, writing, and research. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Rasor has provided healthcare market research, branding, marketing, and measurement for such clients as Ethicon, UC Health, HealthPoint, Mercy Health, Meridian Bioscience, Tidelands Health, and AtriCure. Learn more about Rasor at www.gorasor.com.

About NuVoodoo

NuVoodoo is a data-driven marketing content intelligence and digital services provider. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the agency's specialties include media services for radio, TV, music, and retail, as well as research and marketing for music, political campaigns, and more. Learn more at nuvoodoo.com.

