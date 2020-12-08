Next act in "The Only Progress is Human" communications campaign to increase awareness of societal and environmental challenges aims to support the UN SDGs by driving industry's use of virtual worlds to stem the impacts of consumption on water

Dassault Systèmes will help companies measure and optimize their water footprint, support the idea of water handprint by accelerating open innovation with the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, and nurture educational programs

Customers aiming to become more sustainable must evaluate and simulate water usage in the product lifecycle

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today unveiled "Water for Life," the next act in its "The Only Progress is Human" campaign to increase awareness of societal and environmental challenges and inspire the use of virtual worlds to drive sustainable innovations. "Water for Life" combines the themes of water and consumption to explore the challenge of how industry can consume smarter and protect the world's most precious resource, which is threatened by overconsumption. The campaign is part of the company's commitment to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular SDG 6 to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."

Through "Water for Life," Dassault Systèmes will help its customers address this challenge from three angles: measure and optimize, innovate and create, and educate. First, it will drive the 3DEXPERIENCE platform as an accelerator for measuring and optimizing the water footprint of businesses by providing customers with integrated industry solutions that deliver data on the water consumption associated with the experience they are creating and the impacts of various design options. In the future, AI-generated recommendations will guide them toward the creation of new and more sustainable products, services and experiences.

Dassault Systèmes will also support the idea of a water handprint through its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab. This will be achieved by using collective intelligence to accelerate disruptive innovations such as EEL Energy that transform processes in industries needing to reduce their water consumption, as well as by reinforcing this engagement with a partnership of incubators worldwide such as OceanHub Africa.

Lastly, it will nurture educational programs that aim to increase awareness of major water-related issues and inspire future generations to conserve this key resource, such as the Mission Ocean project in France that is supported by La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

"The world is recognizing the urgency of preserving water and moving toward a new era of responsibility and sustainability. Industry has its role to play in this 'UN Decade to Deliver,'" said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Virtual universes are a key enabler for our customers to imagine, design, and test the radically new products, materials and manufacturing processes needed in tomorrow's more sustainable economy. Through new industry solutions, we can become the world's number one partner for a more sustainable industry renaissance that meets Paris Agreement goals."

Water is vital to life, yet overconsumption of water to produce the goods and services the world uses every day jeopardizes its availability. Already, more than 40% of the world's population is affected by water scarcity. In line with its Sustainable Development Goals, the UN declared a Water Action Decade from 2018-2028 focused on the sustainable development and integrated management of water. "Water for Life" aligns with this movement as well as the company's recent commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative, and its role as Official Supporter of the TCFD (Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures).

"Water for Life" was officially launched in a video featuring Bernard Charlès alongside the professional explorer and adventurer Mike Horn, who share the same passion for water conservation.

"As a professional explorer, I witnessed firsthand how human activities directly impacted the state of our Earth. It is crucial for humans to take care of it, and more importantly in preserving water, our most precious resource," said Mike Horn. "I am happy that not only the UN, NGOs and politicians meet this goal but also that industrial leaders like Bernard Charlès, CEO of Dassault Systèmes stress the importance of this key topic."

Launched in February 2020, "The Only Progress is Human" is a communications campaign that aims to increase awareness of today's societal and environmental challenges, and inspire people to use the virtual world to gain deeper insights into these challenges and drive sustainable innovations for a better future. The initiative is engaging the public through a series of "10 Acts" that illustrate how virtual twin experiences can be used to create human-centric and real-world experiences that address each Act's challenge. The first Act focused on the challenge, "How can virtual worlds change the way we experience emotions?" through a unique musical and visual experience called "Virtual Harmony" that featured the 3Dvarius, the first 3D-printed electric violin, which was designed using Dassault Systèmes' solutions.

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS unveils "Water for Life" to enable industry to consume smarter and protect the world's most precious resource 3DEXPERIENCE progressishuman

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

The Only Progress is Human: https://progress-is-human.3ds.com/

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005828/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

+1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

+91 124 457 7111

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Pallavi MISRA

pallavi.misra@3ds.com

+65 90221874