Noble Romans, Inc.: Newest Craft Pizza & Pub Battles Winter Weather and Pandemic to Exceed Expectations for Week #1

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that its newest company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant located in McCordsville, Indiana had first week net sales of just over $43,000.

The company opened the restaurant on Monday, November 30th with little pre-opening marketing effort given the inclement weather and the sudden rise in COVID-related pandemic issues in central Indiana. According to Scott Mobley, President of Noble Roman's, "We are extremely grateful for the fantastic reception from the residents of McCordsville and the surrounding communities. They came out to support the opening in greater than expected numbers despite a cold blast of wintery weather and a major spike in statewide coronavirus cases. Our staff deserves a great deal of credit as well for enduring difficult operating conditions and the precautions that go with the current times. We had to limit our dining room usage for social distancing purposes, but we have an excellent curbside 'Pizza Valet' system at this restaurant, which functioned extremely well."

Mobley went on to say that the new layout used at McCordsville was highly effective at meeting several improvement objectives. Said Mobley, "Our version 2.1 layout allowed us greater ability to handle sudden high-volume periods with significantly improved service times from a production standpoint. Our new dedicated Pizza Valet curbside carryout service entrance utilizes a drive-by window at this location in addition to a Valet-only door for access to curbside vehicles. Our new waiter/waitress prep station first introduced in our Greenwood location has been further enhanced for improved service and bussing as well. Internal communications, both in our phone systems and in our 2-way radio system linking valet service with our kitchen, were also highly successful improvements. And we did all of this in over 600 square feet less space than the original version 1.0 model. We have packed a lot of operational and service improvements into a smaller package that significantly reduces occupancy costs."

Mobley went on to comment on the difficult operating circumstances the company continues to work through as a result of COVID-19 saying, "We are so happy to be able to bring Noble Roman's to the greater McCordsville area, even under these circumstances. This was the toughest opening to pull off since the pandemic hit due to the extraordinary increase in reported coronavirus cases, the negative press surrounding those spikes, and the measures that must be taken to deal effectively with the pandemic from an operational standpoint. I spoke with several guests who expressed both gratitude and surprise that we were able to get the grand opening accomplished. Something as simple as great pizza and breadsticks can add a little fun to the day during what can otherwise be a bleak time, and that is what Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is all about - having a little fun! Our staff has been amazing as well; they have worked so hard under uncomfortable pandemic restrictions and I'm truly proud of their efforts. From the newest hourly team members to the restaurant management team to the corporate staff - everyone gave 110%. Without all of that effort and sacrifice under difficult circumstances, opening these new restaurants would not be possible."

The newest Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant is located in McCordsville, Indiana at the intersection of State Road 36 and Carroll Road and serves McCordsville, Fortville, Ingalls, Mount Comfort, the northeast side of Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. The McCordsville Craft Pizza & Pub is another company owned and operated location, and opened for business on Monday, November 30, 2020.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, the ability of the company to maintain various covenants with its lender, further changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, and dependence on continued involvement of current management. The current coronavirus pandemic remains disruptive and unpredictable, and further government or consumer action could have a substantially adverse impact on the company's business. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Media Information - Scott Mobley, President & CEO: smobley@nobleromans.com

Investor Relations - Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman: pmobley@nobleromans.com

SOURCE: Noble Roman's, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619981/Newest-Craft-Pizza-Pub-Battles-Winter-Weather-and-Pandemic-to-Exceed-Expectations-for-Week-1