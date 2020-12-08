Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today announces that it has obtained a €1.9 million state-guaranteed loan (Prêt Garanti par l'État or PGE) from a bank syndicate.

The loan is 90% guaranteed by the French government, with an initial maturity of 12 months plus an extension option enabling Theradiag to defer repayment of the principal over a period of up to five years.

Theradiag CEO Bertrand de Castelnau said: "We would like to thank the French government and our bank partners for this non-dilutive financing which enables us to continue our business with confidence. Coming in the midst of the current health crisis, the loan will shore up our cash reserves and extend our financial visibility so that we can pursue our strategic goals on the diagnosis market."

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2019, the Company posted revenue of €9.6 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

