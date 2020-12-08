"Has set a new standard for US Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry companies" per GPTW Institute

Evaluation criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

Teleperformance in the USA received very strong scores in all independent assessment dimensions

Very first certification in the USA for BPO* employer of its size by the Great Place to Work Institute

87% of the worldwide Teleperformance staff currently work in independently certified top employer operations

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its USA operations made US industry history by becoming the very first BPO* employer of its size in the United States to receive the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) award. Highlights of this historic recognition include a very strong score for overall trust in Teleperformance by its 31,000 US employees. Teleperformance operates 37 facilities in 36 States across the country with over 80% of its staff currently working from home (WFH).

This achievement is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Holly Petroff, Global Executive Vice President, GPTW, said"Teleperformance in the United States has set a new standard for US BPO* Industry companies by receiving Great Place to Work's first certification for a US employer of their size in this industry sector. 2020 has been a difficult year globally for both employees and employers due to Covid-19. To achieve this recognition, based on their own employees' feedback, under these conditions is outstanding. We are very happy to recognize Teleperformance in the United States of America as a Great Place to Work-Certified company

Travis Coates, Chief Operating Officer, Teleperformance USA, commented: "We are honored that our team has earned our very first US Great Place to Work Institute certification and set a new standard for our entire industry sector. This recognition is especially meaningful because the process includes significant feedback and anonymous ratings from our own employees. We have worked very hard together as a team this year to rapidly and successfully redeploy a large percentage of our staff to WFH. Our leadership has an ongoing top priority of listening to our staff so we can continuously improve together as one team. I thank and congratulate every single team member for making us a one-of-a-kind Great Place to Work."

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 26 separate Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates ,United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents 87% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Teleperformance is well established in the USA and our services have globally expanded far past our original business roots. It is great to see our operations in the US gain benchmark status as a top employer. This certification represents good progress for both our US operations and the Group as a whole; Teleperformance will never become complacent when it comes to the care of our employees anywhere and everywhere. 87% of our entire worldwide staff of 330,000+ people now work in independently certified best employer operations, which is a very high attainment standard for any large employer regardless of industry. Our goal remains to be the top employer of choice through exceptional people care everywhere we operate."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

* Business Process Outsourcing

