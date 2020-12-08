International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Fest New York and Healthy Food Expo NY Move to July 18-20, 2021 at Javits Center in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Grouphas announced that the 2021 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Fest NY and Healthy Food Expo NY will be moved to July 18-20 at the Javits Center in New York City due to restrictions of COVID-19. The events were originally scheduled for March 7-9, 2021. Clarion Events will continue to provide year-round opportunities for the industries to connect virtually through new Digital Forums (on-line education programs), Virtual Boardrooms (product sourcing in small group settings) and Coffee Fest 365 (specialty coffee community and directory platform).

"Our goal for the events within the Food & Beverage Portfolio is to provide a face-to-face platform for our industries to network, learn from one another and generate new ideas for growth and the future. The primary reason to participate in events like these is to connect with others in the industry. For that reason, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Coffee Fest New York and Healthy Food Expo NY until the summer - Sunday, July 18, 2021 through Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the Javits Center in New York City," said Tom Loughran, Vice President, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group.

"We have monitored the developments for the last several months and put thoughtful consideration into our next steps, including open and honest discussions with many of our attending and exhibiting customers, partners and staff," added Loughran. "The spirit of these events has always been, and will continue to be, one that prioritizes the experience for our customers; an experience that includes the health and safety of each person joining us at the events. Considering both governmental direction and general public health advisories, a large face-to-face event is not possible at this time with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government issued guidelines throughout the State of New York."

In addition to planning for a live, in-person event in July 2021, Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group is continuing to offer educational webinars and online product sourcing opportunities to support our operators with the tools to connect with suppliers and rebuild their business.

Operators can access a robust library of recorded content, as well as participate in complimentary bi-monthly Digital Forums, each focused on a specific topic based on industry needs and trends, including: Takeout and Delivery, Menu Development, Online Ordering and Marketing & Social Media.

Supporting product demands, Clarion will launch MATCH! Virtual Boardrooms, a unique opportunity for operators to participate in 15 minute product introductions, matched specifically to their product or business needs, taking in place in small online group meetings.

Operators can stay up to date and exhibitors can identify ways to connect and showcase their products by visiting www.foodandbevshows.com.

Early 2021 will see the launch Coffee Fest 365 - a membership platform designed to keep the specialty coffee community connected with a searchable directory, on-demand webinars and live online training events, a community discussion forum, and additional resources.

The full 2021 Clarion Food & Beverage calendar of in-person events includes:

June 18 & 19, 2021 Coffee Fest San Antonio

Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

July 18-20, 2021 International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

Coffee Fest New York

Healthy Food Expo NY

Javits Center, New York, NY

August 22-24, 2021 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo

Coffee Fest Anaheim

Healthy Food Expo CA

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA

Sept. 19-20, 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show

Healthy Food Expo Florida

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

November 5 & 6, 2021 Coffee Fest PNW

Oregon Convention Center, Portland, OR

Clarion Events (us.clarionevents.com ) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group include the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, Healthy Food Expo, Coffee Fest and The NGA Show.

