Veriest and Kudelski IoT collaborate to accelerate the integration of highly robust silicon security features in IC designs

The partnership will provide solutions to integrated circuits (IC) vendors that require System-on-Chip (SoC) designs with highly robust and fully verified security and safety features

The solution leverages Kudelski's Integrated Secure Elements, RISC-V-based Secure Enclave IPs and Veriest's dynamic and formal verification capabilities to achieve Common Criteria EAL 5+

The companies cover the entire span of system design, integration and verification, and provide products and services that accelerate complex IC tape-out

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland,Phoenix (AZ), USA and Petach Tikva, Israel,November 8, 2020 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and Veriest Solutions, a global leader in SoC design, today announced a joint solution for IC designers to enable efficient integration of secure elements, including RISC-V-based Security Enclaves that are Common Criteria certified, formally verified and targetted at security and safety applications.

With the explosive growth of IoT deployments globally, security has become one of the biggest concerns for both IoT device and ecosystem creators as well as users. SoC designs increasingly rely on on-chip, physically isolated Security Enclaves to guarantee resilience to physical and side channel attacks intended to compromise such systems. Such an architecture enables a clear separation between security applications and more general functional applications, and avoids giving easy entry points to attackers. It provides a secure anchor (root of trust) upon which devices can build their trust chain and ensure the integrity of IoT data.

Kudelski has leveraged its nearly 30 years of experience in designing secure hardware to provide a turnkey solution based on RISC-V that is highly secure and optimized for integration into leading-edge design flows. It provides a robust hardware root of trust and contains cryptographic services to enable many trusted functions. It also provides optimzed support for external flash-based systems that can be certified at Common Criteria EAL 5+ level with full support from Kudelski during the certification process. Veriest provides design-in support and full dynamic and formal verification of such Security Enclaves, thereby enabling customers to obtain the highest level of certification and assurance for their upcoming SoC designs.

"The industry has been exploring RISC-V for many security applications and now the availability of certified and fully verified solutions will accelerate this movement," said Hardy Schmidbauer, SVP IoT for the Kudelski Group. "This solution is an industry first. Finally, IC vendors can select an independent security technology with the added benefits of full compatibility with the RISC-V eco-system while also attaining the highest standards of verification."

"We have seen increased interest among our customer base for security and safety solutions. Additionally, the open RISC-V architecture enables unprecedented levels of customization and optimization, especially for IoT and edge devices. However, seamless integration of such customized solutions into different SoC projects requires flawless execution and expert verification practices, both dynamic and formal," said Moshe Zalcberg, Veriest's CEO. "Veriest is pleased to collaborate with Kudelski - a recognized leader in security silicon technology - to make such solutions available."

The combination of Veriest and Kudelski's leading positions within their respective areas of excellence will ensure that the utmost quality of service and security is delivered to IC vendors worldwide.

About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of The Kudelski Group, and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IOT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com

About Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

About Veriest

Veriest is an international design house providing a range of professional engineering services. Veriest's client portfolio includes the full spectrum of globally established industry leaders, defense companies, and early-stage startups developing high-end chip technology. Headquartered in Israel, Veriest was founded in 2007 and as of 2013 is a subsidiary of Aman Group - a leading IT company in Israel. Veriest's engineering teams in Israel, Serbia and Hungary include expert engineers in ASIC design, design verification, FPGA design, virtualization, embedded software and other technical domains.

For more information, please see the company's website at www.Veriests.com or info@VeriestS.com and the company's Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

