At the pace of today's change, organizations need to remain adaptable, agile and aligned to drive better business outcomes.

Changepoint, a leading Enterprise Portfolio Management (EPM) provider, today announced the release of several new product capabilities to enable business agility for enterprise organizations to readily adapt to market changes.

Customer demands and business environments are changing at unprecedented speeds, putting pressure on business leaders to evolve their organizations and connect strategy with execution to deliver business outcomes faster. For an enterprise to be more responsive and adaptable to change, it requires a move to continuous planning cycles that deliver faster time to market. Changepoint is adding new capabilities to help executives and strategic leaders with that evolution. The latest updates announced today include:

New Scenario Planning features that enable business leaders to be more adaptable and quickly ask 'what-if?' and evaluate the impact of initiative changes to time, budget and resources. These features, now available in Changepoint Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), make it easy to continuously plan for an unpredictable future.

New self-service analytics capabilities that provide business people easy to use tools for faster, better decision making, including: A new cloud-native Analytics Data Platform, powered by Snowflake, that is purpose-built for analytics to make it easy to use and provides ubiquitous portfolio data to drive decision making agility. This is available now to Changepoint Project Portfolio Management (PPM) customers. New direct connections to third-party business intelligence tools like Microsoft Power BI, Tableau and others that extend data insights for Changepoint PPM customers. New Changepoint Analytics Interactive Dashboards will provide executives and stakeholders actionable insights to make business decisions that rapidly improve business performance.

capabilities that provide business people easy to use tools for faster, better decision making, including:

"The future is less about managing individual projects, and more about managing the entire enterprise portfolio," explained Eric Bergman, Vice President of Product at Changepoint. "We think these new capabilities will help our customers harness the opportunity to shift away from frameworks of command-and-control to embrace mindsets of adaptability, agility and alignment."

"The new capabilities come at a time of unprecedented change that Changepoint sees as an inflection point and pivot from a focus on work to a focus on outcomes," said Matt Scheuing, CEO of Changepoint. "As organizations grapple with constant change, whether by internal or external business factors, they must remain adaptable and agile to align myriad enterprise portfolios to drive better business outcomes."

More information about Changepoint's EPM solutions is available at changepoint.com. Changepoint customers are encouraged to visit the Customer Resource Center for more information about these releases and what is available to them.

About Changepoint: Changepoint transforms project, engagement and application portfolios with an adaptable, intuitive and intelligent platform that is configurable for an agile business. Changepoint's built-for-purpose portfolio management solutions are designed for strategic transformation leaders, project management offices, services organizations, and IT leaders. Hundreds of global customers partner with us to make informed and innovative business decisions, enable transformation, maximize profit, enforce visibility, and align outcomes to strategy. Achieve better business outcomes at www.changepoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005026/en/

Contacts:

Andy Tolton, Communications Director

E: andy.tolton@changepoint.com

P: 425.681.2770