PR Newswire
08.12.2020 | 18:04
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 8

UK Mortgages Limited
LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

8 December 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NamePaul Le Page
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
65.59p45,000
d)Aggregated
information

Aggregated
volume

Price


N/A

e)Date of the transaction8 December 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following this sale Mr Le Page retains a beneficial interest in 67,800 shares of the Company


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

