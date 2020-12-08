UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 8
UK Mortgages Limited
LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
8 December 2020
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Paul Le Page
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated
information
Aggregated
volume
Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 December 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following this sale Mr Le Page retains a beneficial interest in 67,800 shares of the Company
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001
