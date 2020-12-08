The Extra General Meeting (EGM) of Peab AB (Peab) held on November 12, 2020, resolved on a share distribution in a newly formed separate company Annehem Fastigheter, whereby five (5) shares of Peab will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Annehem Fastigheter. The Ex-date is December 8, 2020. The first day of trading in B shares in Annehem Fastigheter on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be December 11, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options in Peab (PEAB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812369