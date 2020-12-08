The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 8
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 07 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 07 December 2020 98.64p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 96.81p per ordinary share
08 December 2020
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
