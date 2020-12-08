DJ ENERGISME: Stéphane Bollon joins Energisme as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of strategy and business development.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: Stéphane Bollon joins Energisme as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of strategy and business development. 08-Dec-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Stéphane Bollon joins Energisme as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of strategy and business development As part of its drive to gain in dimension and speed up growth, Energisme announced the appointment today of Stéphane Bollon as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of strategy and business development to bolster its management team. Stéphane holds an Executive MBA from the HEC business school. Prior to that, he obtained a double Master's degree in IT project management and Finance from the PolyTech'Nice graduate engineering school and the IAE graduate school of management, in Nice. Stéphane started his career in the aerospace sector. He held various positions, all of which international in scope, before becoming head of the Aerospace arm of AKKA Technologies in 2012. While at AKKA Technologies, between 2015 and March 2019, Stéphane was successively made Deputy CEO of the France Business Unit, group Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer and CEO of the North America Business Unit. In March 2019, Stéphane joined Capgemini, where he led the European operations of the group's digital engineering and manufacturing services arm, Capgemini DEMS. Stéphane's experience working for service providers - Energisme's preferred partners - combined with his knowledge of key accounts and his international profile will give him an advantage in fulfilling the missions assigned to him. He will be able to draw upon this wealth of experience to spark fresh sales momentum in addressing major clients and bring structure to Energisme's network of sales partners, right across the globe. Part of Stéphane's new remit will be to support management in ramping up Group growth. Stéphane Bollon comments: "Over the past five years, Energisme's teams have done outstanding work, enabling it to build an unrivalled software platform to meet the challenges faced by players in the energy performance sector. We must now give priority to the commercial roll-out of this solution. This effort is already underway, as the portfolio of top-tier contractors amassed by the Group is starting to drive up growth, thanks to the strength of our SaaS model. Major milestones have also been reached in terms of winning business on the ground, underpinned by the solid network of sales partners we have now established. Energisme's fundamentals are in place. My mission today is to put all of my energy and enthusiasm into rapidly transforming these advantages into business performance levels to match the considerable potential in our market and the expectations of all the investors who have put their faith in us. " About ENERGISME *************** Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ [1] Contacts ******** ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme: Nomination EN [2] 1153752 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d4ad2ba466a372a8ee3829ce79083e13&application_id=1153752&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec1fa876261e8b2c18e7117a062b0214&application_id=1153752&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

