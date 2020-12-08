The "UK Merchant Acquiring Subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Merchant Acquiring report, is the latest report based on the UK Merchant Acquiring report (UKMAC). The UKMAC is one of the publisher's many ongoing syndicated studies focused on delivering actionable insights to financial services sectors across the globe.

This report in particular, covers the key findings from a biannual survey of 1000 plus card accepting merchants. It includes insights on a diverse range of topics related to merchants such as Buy Now Pay Later, surcharging and the perception of the fees, business banking relationships, brand consideration, acquisition, engagement, and retention.

The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding business sentiment and merchant reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and essential ecommerce features.

Some key questions answered in these sections include:

Is business confidence changing?

What are the primary challenges faced by SMEs?

What can banks do to help merchants manage the impact of the pandemic?

What is most important in an ecommerce solution?

Companies Mentioned

Nationwide

Halifax

Barclays

Santander

HSBC

NatWest

Lloyds Bank

Coventry Building Society

First Direct

Virgin Money

TSB Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland

The Co-operative Bank

YBS Group

Skipton Building Society

Bank of Scotland

Leeds Building Society

Bank of Ireland

Paypal

Klarna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njejyw

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005972/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900