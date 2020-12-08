Portable Patient Isolation Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 65 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global portable patient isolation market report.

The global portable patient isolation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global portable patient isolation products market is expected to grow at around 2 times through 2026, adding over USD 33 million in incremental revenue. In the US, the average number of isolation rooms available was 5.8 per hospital in 2019. The impact of COVID-19 has provided a stimulus to the market for portable patient isolation products resulting a net gain of over USD 2 million in revenue in 2020. Portable patient isolation products were expected to grow at a rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2020 in pre-COVID-19 projections. Due to the surge in demand for effective isolation capabilities, portable patient isolation products witnessed a growth rate of around 17% between 2019 and 2020 in the post-COVID market. As of October 2020 , India had the second-highest number of active COVID-19 cases, and the country also has a target of getting its bed ratio to 2 beds per 1,000 people. This translates to over 2.7 million beds in the coming years. Such developments bode well for improvements of infectious patient isolation systems as well, including portable patient isolation solutions. The portable isolation pods segment will grow at CAGR of approximately 11% during forecast and is expected to add an incremental value of over USD 16 million . APAC was the fastest-growing market for portable isolation rooms with a revenue of over USD 1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21%. Europe was the largest market for portable isolation pods with a revenue of around USD 7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach about USD 13 million by 2026.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, end-user, readiness, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 22 vendors are profiled

Portable Patient Isolation Market - Segmentation

Increased innovations in transport pods and the outbreak of infected/contagious diseases are factors responsible for adopting pods in healthcare settings. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period because of increased healthcare construction activities and a rise in private and public investments in the healthcare sector.

The demand for identification, containment, and treatment of infectious patients and the growth potential of portable patient isolation systems are likely to increase the adoption of treatment rooms and pods in the healthcare segment. The high prevalence of viral, bacterial, and antibiotic-resistance microbial infections has encouraged end-users to invest in portable pods to prevent infections acquired in hospitals.

Instant portable patient isolation pods and rooms can be operational in less than 15 minutes. These pods are used to shift infectious patients to medical facilities and that person with chemical, biological, pathogenic, radioactive, and nuclear contamination. These products find applications among end-users as they are more cost and space-effective than conventional and fixed isolation rooms.

Portable Patient Isolation Market by Product

Pods

Rooms

Portable Patient Isolation Market by End-user

Healthcare

Defense & Others

Portable Patient Isolation Market by Readiness

Instant

Non-instant

Portable Patient Isolation Market - Dynamics

Diagnostic tests are critical for diagnosing diseases and for improving global health. Advances in in-vitro diagnostics can improve the clinical management of a range of infectious diseases in healthcare settings. The ability to diagnose infectious diseases, especially acquired in various healthcare settings, has been identified as a strategic priority by many renowned organizations and governments such as the White House, CDC, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the US Department of Defense (DoD). As a result, vendors are strategically focusing on the development and commercial launches of advanced and innovative analyzers, reagents, and rapid test kits for diagnosing various HAIs. As the timely detection of infectious diseases allows early precautionary and preventive measures, the likelihood of portable and readily deployable isolation chambers and transport pods increases in the market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand for Hospital Beds Present Growth Avenues

Potential in New Hospital Constructions

Onset of Pandemic and Infection Outbreaks

Increase in Target Population with Infectious Diseases

Portable Patient Isolation Market - Geography

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for portable patient isolation products during the forecast period. The growth is mainly supported by general growing economic development in India and China and the unexpected rise in demand from rapidly built hospitals, isolation, and containment units. The benefits offered by portable patient isolation products are also expected to promote their adoption among hospitals, which were in the construction pipeline as of 2019 and 2020. As the planned construction of large hospitals can take more than several months, the chances of portable patient isolation products being installed are high in the region. The potential for portable patient isolation products is good for flexible applications in hospitals and military and rescue applications.

Portable Patient Isolation Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Major Vendors

GAMA Healthcare

ATA

Alaska Structure

RGF Environmental Group

Beth-El Industries

Isoport Chamber

American Biomedical Group

Abatement Technologies

Alliance Environmental Group

Safespear

SIliconCube

ISOVAC Products

AirBoss of America

EpiGuard

Ecolab

Odulair

PPS

Bubble Bunker

Liri Tent

HDT Global

BIOBASE

EGO Zlín

