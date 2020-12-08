The Qvest Group, a world-leading systems architect and ICT integrator, today announced the acquisition of the majority of OnPrem Solution Partners LLC, a highly reputed consultancy across the media and entertainment supply chain in the USA. OnPrem's expertise in business and technology consulting, especially its focus on the digital media supply chain, will complement and extend the Qvest Group's portfolio and lay the foundation to gain a foothold on the US-American market.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York and Austin, OnPrem is an end-to-end solution provider that strategizes, advises, designs and develops technology solutions, leveraging their expertise in content, customers and data for media and entertainment and consumer products industries. The acquisition brings a highly experienced team of more than 250 consultants to deliver solutions in areas such as Digital Media Supply Chain, IP and Rights Management, Data and Analytics, Customer Experience Design, Salesforce and Program Management/PMO to the Qvest Group. OnPrem has built dynamic partnerships with leading technology providers and platforms such as AWS, Salesforce and Microsoft.

"OnPrem strengthens the position of the Qvest Group as a leading partner in digital media, data and cloud management and considerably enhances our capacity to provide clients with added value, scale, and world-class expertise," said Peter Nöthen, CEO of the Qvest Group. "For Qvest, this is also the steppingstone to the largest market for broadcast media in the world which significantly raises our international business in technology consultancy and systems integration. Moreover, joining forces with OnPrem enables us to better and directly support worldwide operating clients and it also generates the ground for the growth of our cloud management platform qibb in the US-American market."

Frank Leal, Partner at OnPrem, agrees: "The leadership at OnPrem is excited and inspired by our new Qvest partnership. With Qvest's focus on the media industry and quality and their international presence, there was no better fit for us. This transaction creates a worldwide entity that is a partner to CTOs, CIOs and Broadcast Engineers everywhere. Most importantly, we were able to join a leadership team with a similar philosophy on culture and talent, providing additional opportunities for our team members and creating an organization that is a home to the best consultants and engineers in the world."

The Qvest Group, headquartered in Germany, has offices across Europe, the Middle East, APAC, and Australia. The company has been accelerating the digital transformation of its clients, offering capabilities in technology design consultancy and systems integration, software development, cloud engineering, and technical infrastructure operations.

For OnPrem, Qvest's service offerings and global scale will help to meet its clients' growing needs for architecture design, seamless technology integration and realizing large-scaled media infrastructure projects along the entire digital media value chain.

As part of the acquisition, the Qvest Group acquired 55 of the shares in OnPrem. The contract was signed on December 2, 2020. The partners at OnPrem, Frank Leal, Candice Lu, Christophe Ponsart, Jon Christian, and Vanessa Fiola, along with leadership will continue to build on its long-standing, valued relationships with employees and clients.

About Qvest Group

Qvest is a world-leading systems architect, consultant and ICT integrator in the innovation-driven media industry. The company's range of services is aligned to the opportunities emerging from an increasingly digital media value chain such as multi-platform content delivery, AI, big data analysis, multi-cloud management and IP infrastructures. Qvest Media's clients include renowned media networks, telecommunication providers, broadcasters, companies and organizations from the industrial and public sector. Next to the headquarters in Cologne, Qvest Media operates further locations in Europe, the USA, MENA APAC.

www.qvestmedia.com

About OnPrem

OnPrem Solution Partners is an end-to-end solution provider that strategizes, advises, designs, develops and integrates world-class technology. Experts in Digital Media Supply Chain, IP and Rights Management, CRM, AI, Data Analytics, PMO/Project management and custom development, OnPrem connects disparate parts of an organization to enable operational excellence. Based in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Austin Texas, OnPrem offers its expertise within the Media Entertainment, Consumer Packaged Goods industries and more.

www.onprem.com

